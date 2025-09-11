Digital Tuning A9l issue or something else

So was running a microsquirt for a few years and decided to swap back to my a9l. Before the micro I was using 24lb injectors and a 76mm c&l and car ran pretty good. After swapping back to the a9l and maf car began running super lean. I was going to use my quarterhorse and turn off emissions and maybe a few little tweaks. The person helping me dial in maf curve and such figure my injectors were plugged up or wore out and so I bought a new set. As we were working in dialing it in we had to scale the new 34lb injectors to approximately 26lb to start eliminating the lean spot. Yesterday I tried another set of know brand new 24lb injectors attempting to use the c&l stock transfer and again as the other two sets of injectors the car is super lean. Newer 255 deatworks pump less then a year old and maintains good pressure. At this point im considering a pretty decent vacuum leak but going to change the fuel filter as well as volume test the pump. The a9l checked out good cap wise when I swapped it back in, but looking for ideas that I may have overlooked. Thanks
 

