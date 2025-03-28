Brakes ABS in a Fox - Mark Bettin

One of my good friends used to road race in the American Iron series and through that he met Mark Bettin who was an engineer at Ford. My understand is Mark was one of the first if not the first to put the SN95 Mustang ABS into a Fox Mustang. When I did my install I was able to talk to Mark and he helped me through diagnosing I had a bad ABS unit. Mark did a write up on it which I was able to get form a member over on Corner Carvers but it was in html and the pictures were all over the place and the formatting was jacked up. It took a couple hours but I put it all back together and posted that I had it over on the Corral in a thread. Since then a couple of the members in there have asked me for copies and I have emailed it to them. I think this needs a permanent home and I can think of no better place than here. I will tell you like Mark told me, use at your own risk and I am by no means your technical support for this project. I can offer advise and help but realize I haven't done one of these installs in 15 years plus. The one I did in my Coupe in 2006 still works to this day and it works really well with the Cobra brakes. Here is the thread over on the Corral where I went through the install and low and behold Mustang5L5 is in there as well.


Mark was an avid cyclist and had a very tragic accident one morning years ago which took his life. I think this is a great way to pass on his knowledge and love for racing.

The one thing that is not in Mark's write-up is this diagram which I found very useful:

ABSschematics.webp


I mounted the ABS pump in the factory location (pulled all my stuff from an 1995 car) on my Coupe and was able to reuse the factory brake lines from the ABS pump over to the master cylinder. Just wanted to make note of that in case anyone else wanted to go that route.

I have attached Mark's write up as its a big file and that way folks can down load it.
 

It's literally been years, but it looks like the powerz that be still grant me the authority to bless off on my own thread. It's done.

#4
Man, i remember that thread. I went as far as getting a 94-95 ABS pump and rear axles with tone rings and some misc ABS sensors but that's as far as I got. Always wanted to do this and missed my chance when my car was all ripped apart a couple years back. Always thought the Fox was tire-limited in the front so getting aggressive with good brakes can get sketchy. I notice a huge difference in HARD braking between my Fox and my SN95 w/ABS despite it being an outdated ABS system. In fact one of my biggest fears when driving the fox is a hard panic stop at highway speeds. Dry clean pavement is no issue, but our roads here are always filled with sand/debris/leaves and such.
 
#6
I'm leaning that way too. The Cobra IRS even has the sensors on it and they popped up through the floor under the back seat through factory holes in the tub. My front hubs have tone rings. So all I really need is front sensors, some wire, and the under hood stuff.
 
  • Like
Reactions: AeroCoupe
