FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,788
1,488
214
Fort Knox, KY
Guys, if "that should be a sticky," then please reply to this thread with the link to your suggestion and why you think it should be added.

How to determine if a thread should be included:
- Does the topic address a common fox 5.0 owner's needs? / Is it a frequently asked question? / Is it frequently searched?
- Does the thread contain extremely useful information that should be highlighted?
- Is the topic thoroughly addressed in the threads already listed below? (consider adding the info to such threads, or asking a moderator to merge them)

Thanks,

- FastDriver

Engine
Drivetrain
Electrical
Exterior
Interior
Brakes/Suspension

Miscellaneous
Troubleshooting
Drag Racing
 
