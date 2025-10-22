Hello All,



Sorry if this has been posted already, new to the thread; but I have a 91 gt with some whining noises coming from the alternator, which you can hear over the engine, and increases with revs. The only issue with the alternator ATM is the noise, and I suspect the bearings are going bad. The pulley does wiggle slightly up and down when I took off the serpentine belt.



My question is would there be an issue if I replaced the alternator with a higher amperage one? I don't see any markings on what is currently installed, but looks like a new stock replacement. Stock replacement says 75amp works, but am interested in a 90 amp PA Performance alternator. Will I need to upgrade the wiring or other ancillaries too? Should I go higher or lower than 90amp? (it has after-market, higher output headlights, and small stereo/amp/sub).