Electrical 91 GT Alternator Replacement Question

Oct 22, 2025
Hello All,

Sorry if this has been posted already, new to the thread; but I have a 91 gt with some whining noises coming from the alternator, which you can hear over the engine, and increases with revs. The only issue with the alternator ATM is the noise, and I suspect the bearings are going bad. The pulley does wiggle slightly up and down when I took off the serpentine belt.

My question is would there be an issue if I replaced the alternator with a higher amperage one? I don't see any markings on what is currently installed, but looks like a new stock replacement. Stock replacement says 75amp works, but am interested in a 90 amp PA Performance alternator. Will I need to upgrade the wiring or other ancillaries too? Should I go higher or lower than 90amp? (it has after-market, higher output headlights, and small stereo/amp/sub).
 

Wouldn't be a bad idea to upgrade the wiring. The stock setup is two 10g wires in parallel, which really isn't ideal even for the 75A setup that was stock. One poor connection away from a fire. A 4G power wire should be adequate for any 90-130A alt. WIring changes are minimal but it depends on if you get a rewound 2G alt for higher amperage which may be plug and play, or do a 3G/6G conversion.

Average Fox with E-fan and small stereo doesn't really need a whole lot more than 100amps. How often do you run everything (lights, wipers, heater on MAX, e-fan, while rolling windows up and down with the defroster on) at once?
 
