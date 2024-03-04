rabidscoobie
10 Year Member
-
- Jun 21, 2007
-
- 613
-
- 12
-
- 48
Anyone know if an ABS control module from a 1998 GT will work on a 2004 Mach?
I can get it cheap but cant find much info if it will work or not. Im not concerned if my traction control will work all that much but just want my ABS functional again.
I know mine is bad since diag tool will not communicate with the abs module and normally it just needs replaced.
Thanks
I can get it cheap but cant find much info if it will work or not. Im not concerned if my traction control will work all that much but just want my ABS functional again.
I know mine is bad since diag tool will not communicate with the abs module and normally it just needs replaced.
Thanks