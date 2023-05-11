Just bought a 1995 GT 5.0 automatic. Brought it home a few weeks ago and it rained the whole week so it sat in the garage not started or moved. When I pulled it out there was a small puddle of anti freeze with 3 distinct drops about 6" wide. Looked like maybe a tablespoon full total. Monitored it for awhile but saw nothing for awhile. Parked the car this past Saturday and it sat unstarted until last night. This morning pulled the car out and again 3 drops. Measured from where the front wheels were and the drops are about 12" behind the front tires so back of block area. Measured left to right and its a little closer to the drivers side so next the drivers side of the engine.



Thoughts?



Hoping its something simple like coolant temp sensor but praying it isn't head gasket or freeze plug. I know next to nothing about the 5.0 engines as I was always a GM guy. We also drove the car about 200 miles last weekend with no issues, gauges were fine, etc. so doubt it would be a head gasket



Thanks!