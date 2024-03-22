Fuel AFR is driving me nuts

This is my first post so if this thread is wrong I'd appreciate it if I can get guided instead of chewed..

That being said. I have a couple problems I'm runningn into that I can't find the problem to. I have a 302 swapped 88 notch (original 4cyl)

First problem, when I start the engine (hot or cold start) it'll idle normal 14s-15s... 2 minutes into idle and bank 2 will idle rough and missfire (high 20s) photo attached. And that's ONLY bank 2 because bank 1 will stay 14s 15s upon start. It will do this for about one minute, I haven't timed it but thats my guesstimate.

Second issue, after the rough idle The engine will settle idle at at about 19s - 20s AFR is this normal? now I'm no tuner but shouldn't I see 14s-15s steady at idle? The engine runs and drives good, holds a 16.5 when cruising in both banks. Checked all 8 spark plugs they look decent, they don't look wet or too clean.

*Bonus, when I'm cruising and I release the throttle, while in gear I hear some popping. I'm currently running shorties with catless H pipe. And SLP2 mufflers also smell unburned gas but unsure if it's my fuel system or the exhaust system.


My biggest issue though is the first one. Has anyone else gone through this?

So far I've swapped to BBK fuel pressure gauge, set at 39psi. And ev6 19# injectors. Still running 4 cyl fuel lines. Going to do AN fuel line swap tomorrow.
 

#2
First, pull OBD codes.

Thoughts:

Injectors are wired incorrectly or out of order.
Bad or poor injector ground.
Bad or poor ECU ground.
Bad or missing O2 sensors.
Incorrectly wired/routed spark plug wires.

You eluded to the ability to read AFR on the individual left and right banks. Does this mean that you have replaced your narrow band sensors with wideband sensors? If so, what are you using to convert the O2 sensor signal for the EEC?
 
