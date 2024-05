After a decade, I am no longer Stangless!

Hello all,It’s been a long time, but, I am finally back in a Mustang!I picked up this 94 Cobra last year, and I have been slowly replacing the fatigued parts. The car was a one owner vehicle when I purchased her. 123k original miles, the interior is perfect. So far I have replaced the following:Clutch (FRPP)Struts/shocks – BilsteinShort throw shift kit (FRPP)Springs ( Eibach Tubular control arms Urethane bushings throughoutRear sealTuned and chipped by Blue Oval PerformanceAir intake,Catless exhaustBall joints end links, tie rods, etc….8in antenna w/real 76 ball (big flex)Turn signal switch assembly,Dash lights, worm gear.Driver and passenger window motors(The previous owner had a fuel cell installed, so that’s cool)Several other things that escape my mind atm….Anyway, the goal was to simply refresh the car and enjoy it as a sunny day driver. I haven’t decided if I am going to paint the car. It is currently molting (most cobras begin molting in 25 years if left in the elements). If I do paint the car, I’ll do the Rio Red and remove the chrome wheel arches.Once again, I am stoked to be back. My first car was a 67 Hi-Po 289 Mustang, I pushed it home when I was 13. At the time the car was 30 years old and needed restoring. I then went on to own several SN-95 Mustangs (a 96 Cobra, a 97 V6, and a 98 GT Shinoda Boss). It's neat to think the 94 Cobra I own now and recently restored is the same age as my 67 when I restored her all those years ago.I look forward to meeting the new members I haven't yet met, and, catching up with fellow founding members.Thanks for reading,Take care.