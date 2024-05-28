After a decade, I am no longer Stangless!

Hello all,

It’s been a long time, but, I am finally back in a Mustang!

I picked up this 94 Cobra last year, and I have been slowly replacing the fatigued parts. The car was a one owner vehicle when I purchased her. 123k original miles, the interior is perfect. So far I have replaced the following:

Clutch (FRPP)
Struts/shocks – Bilstein
Short throw shift kit (FRPP)
Springs (Eibach)
Tubular control arms
Urethane bushings throughout
Rear seal
Tuned and chipped by Blue Oval Performance
Air intake,
Catless exhaust
Ball joints end links, tie rods, etc….
8in antenna w/real 76 ball (big flex)
Turn signal switch assembly,
Dash lights, worm gear.
Driver and passenger window motors
(The previous owner had a fuel cell installed, so that’s cool)
Several other things that escape my mind atm….

Anyway, the goal was to simply refresh the car and enjoy it as a sunny day driver. I haven’t decided if I am going to paint the car. It is currently molting (most cobras begin molting in 25 years if left in the elements). If I do paint the car, I’ll do the Rio Red and remove the chrome wheel arches.

Once again, I am stoked to be back. My first car was a 67 Hi-Po 289 Mustang, I pushed it home when I was 13. At the time the car was 30 years old and needed restoring. I then went on to own several SN-95 Mustangs (a 96 Cobra, a 97 V6, and a 98 GT Shinoda Boss). It's neat to think the 94 Cobra I own now and recently restored is the same age as my 67 when I restored her all those years ago.

I look forward to meeting the new members I haven't yet met, and, catching up with fellow founding members.

Thanks for reading,
Take care.
 

