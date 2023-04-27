Aftermarket Radio Grounding Locations

First thing I want to say is thanks everyone for the amazing help on these foxbodies. My dad has always had a foxbody when I was growing up, so i always grew used to them. Everyone has been super helpful with info and resources.



One of the last issues I really have with this car is the aftermarket radio I installed. When the car is started, you get that alternator whine. I assumed the default ground the default radio has isnt that good, so I just grounded it to the latch nut for the glove compartment. The whine is a lot quieter, but is still there. For anyone who has installed aftermarket radios, how did u guys wire up the power and ground? I have new speakers and amp all connected to each other, so I no its not any old hardware.