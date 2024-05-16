94 Gt to 84 Fox

Hello, new member here. I have done a ton of reading on the threads about putting a 94 5.0 in a foxbody. However I haven't found much on the install of the power train in a 1984 factory carbed Fox. That being said I have several questions about this install. 1st this is the specs of the current car:

-engine bay stripped except for the wiring harness and brake lines.

-Factory K member and steering

-5 speed tranny

-No radiator

-no previous engine or accessories.

I have a lightly wrecked 94 GT with everything there. I will be doing the swap with spindles and rear. Questions:

-advice on using the sn95 engine harness for the fuel injection control?

-What are the specific reasons why the accessory brackets and locations can't be used?

-Why does everyone switch the upper plenums?

-Since the radiator is new in the 94GT can I just full swap the radiator and engine in the car? Yes I know it's electric fans and I will have some wiring to deal with it.

-will the oil pan clear the k member?

-why are people saying to swap the front timing cover?

-is the computer system worth damn?



I diagnose wiring and make wiring diagrams for truck upfitting and equipment install so I'm not worried about the wiring much however advice or what someone else has done is always helpful. I'm also very mechanically inclined from years of wrenching on pro drag racing circuit. I also have a holley sniper I guess I could use if it's easier, but this is a friend's car and I would prefer to keep the sniper for another build. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks!

-