Another no start thread.. pls help

Sarah84eyedfox
- Apr 3, 2025
Hi everyone. I have an 84 fox body 5.0 with an AOD trans. Neither original to the car I believe they’re newer, maybe 87 to 93. I’m getting a single click when I go to start my car. I have 12 V at the ignition switch. The battery is reading 12.4 V. I can jump it from the solenoid which is brand new and it will turn over. The electrical ignition switch on the steering column is newer, it’s not the original. It seems to be tight also not loose or anything. I get 12 V when I test that. Could this be my key tumbler by chance? I used to get the key in chime buzz and now I don’t get that anymore that’s what’s making me wonder if it could be the Tumblr itself. It doesn’t seem loose. It doesn’t jam but I am at a loss here. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.