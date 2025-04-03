Another no start thread.. pls help

Apr 3, 2025
Hi everyone. I have an 84 fox body 5.0 with an AOD trans. Neither original to the car I believe they’re newer, maybe 87 to 93. I’m getting a single click when I go to start my car. I have 12 V at the ignition switch. The battery is reading 12.4 V. I can jump it from the solenoid which is brand new and it will turn over. The electrical ignition switch on the steering column is newer, it’s not the original. It seems to be tight also not loose or anything. I get 12 V when I test that. Could this be my key tumbler by chance? I used to get the key in chime buzz and now I don’t get that anymore that’s what’s making me wonder if it could be the Tumblr itself. It doesn’t seem loose. It doesn’t jam but I am at a loss here. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
 

So you get an audible click from the solenoid but no crank. You can jump the solenoid with a metal object from the battery post to the starter wire (blue with red stripe) and it will start. If those two statements are true then I would say the starter solenoid is bad.
 
AeroCoupe said:
So you get an audible click from the solenoid but no crank. You can jump the solenoid with a metal object from the battery post to the starter wire (blue with red stripe) and it will start. If those two statements are true then I would say the starter solenoid is bad.
The starter solenoid is brand new. Did I mess up this wiring ? I took a picture and wired it up the way it originally was but honestly i haven’t touched it since getting it from previous owner. See pic attached.
 

Assuming that one of the two red cables goes to the battery and the other goes to the alternator? Does the black wire go to the starter?

That starter solenoid has a two small posts on it. One is labeled "I" and one "S". The "S" post should have the start wire (12V+ when cranking) from the ignition key switch. The "I" post is to energize the coil with full voltage during cranking. I did not use this one on my 1983 Thunderbird so my guess is its not used on your car either. It appears that you have both wires on the "I" post so you may need to move them over to the "S" post.

I am literally guessing without knowing what each wire goes to especially the two large gauge red wires and the black wire.

For example the wiring diagrams for my 1983 Thunderbird show the following:

One fusible link with the yellow with white stripe and black wires attached to it go to the alternator post and the alternator regulator.
One fusible link goes to the rest of the car like the headlight switch, ignition switch, and turn signal / multiplication switch.
One fusible link that goes to the fuse panel.
All three of the fusible links go on the same side of the solenoid as the battery lead.
It also shows a large black wire going to the battery.
It shows the large black wire going to the starter which is on the opposite large terminal as the battery lead.
There is a red with blue stripe going to the "S" terminal and nothing on the "I" terminal.
 
I'd start (pun intended) by doing a voltage drop test at the battery, I don't care if it is a new one, start the VD (did I really post that?) test at the battery, connect the volt meter to the posts on the battery and watch what the voltage does when the keys is turned to 'start'.
Drop test the starter wire, ignition switch wire too.
You either have a bad connection or a shorted battery.
 
