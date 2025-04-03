Another no start thread.. pls help

Assuming that one of the two red cables goes to the battery and the other goes to the alternator? Does the black wire go to the starter?



That starter solenoid has a two small posts on it. One is labeled "I" and one "S". The "S" post should have the start wire (12V+ when cranking) from the ignition key switch. The "I" post is to energize the coil with full voltage during cranking. I did not use this one on my 1983 Thunderbird so my guess is its not used on your car either. It appears that you have both wires on the "I" post so you may need to move them over to the "S" post.



I am literally guessing without knowing what each wire goes to especially the two large gauge red wires and the black wire.



For example the wiring diagrams for my 1983 Thunderbird show the following:



One fusible link with the yellow with white stripe and black wires attached to it go to the alternator post and the alternator regulator.

One fusible link goes to the rest of the car like the headlight switch, ignition switch, and turn signal / multiplication switch.

One fusible link that goes to the fuse panel.

All three of the fusible links go on the same side of the solenoid as the battery lead.

It also shows a large black wire going to the battery.

It shows the large black wire going to the starter which is on the opposite large terminal as the battery lead.

There is a red with blue stripe going to the "S" terminal and nothing on the "I" terminal.