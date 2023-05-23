So working on wiring my stock 83 alternator....

Had the stock alternator reworked ( and the starter) at the local rebuild shop..

The wiring loom that connects to the back of the alternator is not in the best shape so even though I am not upgrading to a larger Alt, I purchased some 6 gauge wire to run from the BAT terminal on the alternator to the starter solenoid.....

While following the rats next of wires, " welds " and fusible links I found a fusible link between the actual connection from the alternator to the solenoid/battery lug....

My question is do I need to use a fusible link or install a fuse in my new 6 gauge wire between the alt and the solenoid??

FSM says this Alt is 40 up to a max of 65 amps.....

Thanks for any help here