Recently removed from my Mustang II is this beautiful package. 15 x 7 Ansen Sprint Wheels with original center caps and super low mileage Falken Ziex 205/60 15's. The package is in fabulous condition as this II was always garaged and covered and used only for shows by the previous owner. Fully balanced and ready to bolt on (lug nuts not included). Will fit Fox bodies and most cars with a 4x 4.25 bolt pattern .$650.00