Roush Anyone have Saleen 89-622? My old Pony?

lawrence said:
I sold it to a guy up in Washington, and he had plans to totally restore it. I was hoping maybe that is underway and wanted to check on the progress. It's been a while since I've checked in here.
I dont have the saleen book, so orginal details on your old car is tough to see using just my memory (old age). Howevere, that number I believe I have seen. Do you have a picture, or a link to a picture?
 
5Apr2025, my silver '93 LX coupe in the background. Been seeing #622 frequently at the local C&C and she's mint. Would love to have the same seats with the netted headrests but I landed some Recaro Trophy seats that are almost as good. Rest assured OP, if this one is the same one from years ago, she's healthy.


