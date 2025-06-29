Anyone purchase/install the LMR R-134a conversion kit?

Man, I still have cans of r12.



What was your process to complete the conversion? You don't say what you did so my response is based off of that.



If you dont already have a set of AC manifold gauge set, I suggest you get a set and use it to do the conversion and to better monitor the high/low pressure sides to better know what's going as you do the conversion.



I did the conversion with a '94 ranger (not a mustang but same job) and all I changed was the A/C drier/receiver and connectors from Advance Auto or Auto Zone. I removed the refrigerant and pulled a vacuum using my compressor and a cheap vacuum pump ro make sure there were no leaks. The system was ice cold after the conversion. The trick was to get all that old refrigerant out of the system and pull a vacuum and to make sure the correct amount of refrigerant was in the system via the gauges.



If I had to change all that you posted, I probably would not have made the conversion. I don't think you need to change all of that stuff. I think you need to check the system capacity and maybe redo the charge.



Is that AC cycling switch ok?