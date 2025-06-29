Anyone purchase/install the LMR R-134a conversion kit?

Ricomondo

Ricomondo

Member
Feb 17, 2025
14
9
13
Northwest Indiana / Chi Town
#1
Stock '92 that had R-12 system, - tried to convert it to R-134A, and not super happy with the temps.
Was looking at swapping out the entire system with the LMR R-13A kit AND changing out the EVAP and HEATER cores at the same time.
Anyone install this kit and are you satisfied with the temps?

Thank you!

LMRHVAC.webp
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
I bought that kit. It replaces everything except the evaporator. You can use it, just flush it out with an A/C flush. I wouldn't replace it unless it really needs it. Mine blows decently cold, and the new condenser is much lighter than the OE part. The hard line going from the condenser to the filter/dryer needed tweaked a bit.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ricomondo
#7
JMG9350 said:
I bought that kit. It replaces everything except the evaporator. You can use it, just flush it out with an A/C flush. I wouldn't replace it unless it really needs it. Mine blows decently cold, and the new condenser is much lighter than the OE part. The hard line going from the condenser to the filter/dryer needed tweaked a bit.
Click to expand...
Thank you for the input. Gonna try and keep these original components the more I think about it. Have to change out the liquid line and see if that was the issue.
 
#8
I would keep what you have ,flush it all out ,find and fix leaks and use ES12A. That's what I did ten years ago and couldn't be happier,and I live on the surface of the sun( Nevada)
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ricomondo
#12
I replaced the liquid line with LMRs... Temps aren't as low as the were with the OEM line. I wonder if the orifice tube is more restrictive, causing the difference. Temps aren't terrible but went from ice cold to just decent. Can't keep up on the hottest days.
 
#16
Man, I still have cans of r12.

What was your process to complete the conversion? You don't say what you did so my response is based off of that.

If you dont already have a set of AC manifold gauge set, I suggest you get a set and use it to do the conversion and to better monitor the high/low pressure sides to better know what's going as you do the conversion.

I did the conversion with a '94 ranger (not a mustang but same job) and all I changed was the A/C drier/receiver and connectors from Advance Auto or Auto Zone. I removed the refrigerant and pulled a vacuum using my compressor and a cheap vacuum pump ro make sure there were no leaks. The system was ice cold after the conversion. The trick was to get all that old refrigerant out of the system and pull a vacuum and to make sure the correct amount of refrigerant was in the system via the gauges.

If I had to change all that you posted, I probably would not have made the conversion. I don't think you need to change all of that stuff. I think you need to check the system capacity and maybe redo the charge.

Is that AC cycling switch ok?
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Potomus Pete
#17
My A/C died on my 1991 GT in 1999 and the repair bill was $2000 so I got my R12 license and did a rebuild myself. Thankful for a fraternity brother that owned a junkyard and had reclaim tools! :)

I have the R143a conversion kit from LMR in my garage. Really, really want to replace the evaporator and therefore not muck up the flush of the existing evaporator. But then I'll want to swap out the heater core, vacuum and wipe down the HVAC box, and the next thing I know it'll be 2028 with the car still apart lol!
 
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and FastDriver
#18
FastDriver said:
I replaced the liquid line with LMRs... Temps aren't as low as the were with the OEM line. I wonder if the orifice tube is more restrictive, causing the difference. Temps aren't terrible but went from ice cold to just decent. Can't keep up on the hottest days.
Click to expand...

I've found the orifice tubes are all over the place on reproduction parts. The blow through test is the quick easy way to see. Blow through some of the lines and some are easy, and some are difficult.

The issue with this is the amount of pressure drop you get correlates to the effectiveness of your cooling. Some of the lines blow through way too easy which translates to poor performance. Easy flow = less pressure drop. Pressure drop is what creates that cooling effect.


But at the same time, too much pressure drop creates a restriction in flow and that also causes problems. So, there is a sweet spot.
 
#19
I agree. Too much pressure drop is my problem, and it was The Infamous Project's problem, too. I suppose too low a pressure correlates with less coolant mass in the evaporator core, which means that it has less mess to transfer energy into.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Engine Installing A/C in a Non-A/C Car
Replies
16
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
E
Finished my Fox Hydroboost Install - Tips
Replies
4
Views
294
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Engineer Duane
E
D
Brakes 1966 Mustang convertible 289, Auto - Disc brake conversion issues
Replies
1
Views
238
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
dmzenge
D
H
New kid on the block
Replies
17
Views
303
The Welcome Wagon
HydraX
H
Bill Cool
For Sale 3-owner 1987 Mustang GT, $18K obro, Lancaster CA
Replies
4
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu