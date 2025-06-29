Anyone purchase/install the LMR R-134a conversion kit?

Ricomondo
Member
-
- Feb 17, 2025
-
- 14
-
- 9
-
- 13
Stock '92 that had R-12 system, - tried to convert it to R-134A, and not super happy with the temps.
Was looking at swapping out the entire system with the LMR R-13A kit AND changing out the EVAP and HEATER cores at the same time.
Anyone install this kit and are you satisfied with the temps?
Thank you!
Was looking at swapping out the entire system with the LMR R-13A kit AND changing out the EVAP and HEATER cores at the same time.
Anyone install this kit and are you satisfied with the temps?
Thank you!