Anyone used a Onegauge?

revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
Jun 14, 2004
I'm about to pull the trigger on going to a onegauge. Has anyone ever used one of these? Any tips or advice is welcome. I am committed to going to an LCD to consolidate away from all the stand alone mechanical gauges. If there are alternatives that might work better I am open to suggestions, just don't suggest the Dakota Digital or something like that.

www.theonegauge.com

Ford Mustang SN-95 (1994-2004) Digital Dash Kit

This kit includes: OneGauge Hub – The central hub that connects to all of your sensors, encased in a quality 3D printed enclosure Fuel level, voltage, turn signals, and 3 indicator inputs (12v triggered), and a tachometer (RPM) input is included in every setup. A tachometer adapter may be...
www.theonegauge.com

