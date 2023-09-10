MarAteTheFood
- Sep 9, 2023
my 92 vert’s been sitting for a couple weeks
some days it’ll run for an hour (usually how long I wait before I get bored) but some days it’ll run for no less then 5 minutes without stalling out and dying.
I’ve already replaced the fuel pump and fuel pump relay and I regularly check the pressure so fuel isn’t the issue.
im assuming it’s the distributor but is there anything else I should look at?
hoping to resolve this soon because it’s been my daily lol
also please don’t chew me up this my first car that I’m learning on and also my first post on here
