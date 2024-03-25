Mcmahst
I was perusing my swapped vehicle owners manual, a 1987 TBird, and I saw the OD button function on the shifter. I pulled the 5.0/AOD package for my 73, but I don’t remember seeing any button when I disassembled the car. Did the 87 AOD behind the 5.0 have the capability for that No OD feature? Thanks for the help.
P.S. I wasn’t sure where to post this; I had it posted on my 71-73 Mustangs site, but there was no interest in the question.
