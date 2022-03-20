Engine Are open air intakes bad?

The bbk cold air intake that came on my car is rusted so I’m looking to get a new intake tube. I love the look of the open air intakes but I understand people say they can lower your engines performance because of the hotter air being sucked in. Is this true and is it anything major or noticeable? This is my current setup and this is the intake Id like to get photoshopped. Any info would be much appreciated thanks.

www.americanmuscle.com

AEM Induction Mustang Brute Force Cold Air Intake; Gunmetal Gray AEM-21-8105DC (87-93 5.0L Mustang) - Free Shipping

FREE SHIPPING! Boosts Horsepower. An AEM Brute Force Cold Air Intake will improve the airflow into your Foxbody Mustang's engine for more power and better gas m
www.americanmuscle.com
 

#2
That link you posted is NOT a 'cold air intake', think about it, what would be better? Sucking air from outside the engine compartment or sucking air from inside the engine compartment?
I'm a cheap guy, I would take those tubes on the car and have them powder coated or paint them.
 
#3
Yes, it is true that an open air intake will hurt power/performance. You may not see it on a dyno with the hood open, but driving on the street will kill power and performance. A rough figure is 3-7% loss in power depending on filter size/location and the output of the engine it is going on.
Ideally, a plastic or composite inlet is preferable to a metal one as the heat soak is mitigated quite a bit.
 
#5
I guess the answer depends on what you are trying to do. Most want the large element for added power. As said above it will likely hurt power overall as when driving as it will suck in the hot air that just came through the rad. Now the part where I said depends. If you are just cruising, don't care if you make more power it may help your fuel economy as the hot air will cause the PCM to lean out the mixture which will reduce power but if cruising increase fuel economy to some extent.
 
#9
My car I recently purchased came with an open air intake. You can see what came out of it the first time I cleaned it. And that is only a snapshot of the entire video I recorded. I have since purchased a closed air intake to swap out. The good thing is that it appears to have stopped a lot of dirt from going into the intake.

engine.webp
IMG-2216.webp
 
#10
AnthonyA1234 said:
I guess I’ll go with something like this then https://lmr.com/item/BBK-15575/Mustang-V8-BBK-Blackout-Fenderwell-Cold-Air-Intake-Kit

I just wish I could find something that was red instead of blue so it could match the rest of my engine bay
Wow, $250 for a CAI! It's just piping, couplers and an air filter. I made one for my '54. A 3" 90* pipe for $40 off Ebay plus another $35 for a K&N filter. The rest is factory '93 Mustang. Works great and doesn't break the bank.

today9.webp


MAF4.webp
 
#11
evintho said:
Wow, $250 for a CAI! It's just piping, couplers and an air filter. I made one for my '54. A 3" 90* pipe for $40 off Ebay plus another $35 for a K&N filter. The rest is factory '93 Mustang. Works great and doesn't break the bank.

today9.JPG


MAF4.JPG
Yeah, it’s almost like they want to make money on them :D
 
#13
Don't get me wrong, There are CAI's that do work. The Anderson Motorsports PowerPipe is probably one of the best right now. The old Morpheus/AFM Power pipe was another good one.

If i were to buy one now, i'd probably get one of these. Not cheap though.

86-93 Mustang GT/LX/Cobra - Air System - Power Pipes® - Anderson Ford Motorsport

www.andersonfordmotorsport.com


But alas, i'm part of the stock Airbox + K&N panel club.
 
#14
If your going to drop that kind of coin on a cold air intake I would suggest this one. I've used it on a prior foxbody and it worked great. I did not require a larger whole in the fender apron like the other larger 4" ones do. I use the 4" ones now on both my current cars but for a car that is stockish I would just go with this one

www.andersonfordmotorsport.com

Anderson Naturally Aspirated Power Pipe®. Fits 89-93 Mustang 5.0L with 75mm Bullet Or 73mm C&L Meters (AF-0104C)

Anderson Ford Motorsport is the ultimate source of high-quality Ford Mustang performance and racing parts. We provide parts for classic and modern engines.
www.andersonfordmotorsport.com
 
#20
Mustang5L5 said:
Marketing 101.

Make folks think they need it and they will line up with fistful of dollars.
Yep.
Mustang5L5 said:
Don't get me wrong, There are CAI's that do work. The Anderson Motorsports PowerPipe is probably one of the best right now. The old Morpheus/AFM Power pipe was another good one.

If i were to buy one now, i'd probably get one of these. Not cheap though.

86-93 Mustang GT/LX/Cobra - Air System - Power Pipes® - Anderson Ford Motorsport

www.andersonfordmotorsport.com


But alas, i'm part of the stock Airbox + K&N panel club.
I agree the the afm power pipes are the best readily available cold are intakes, as least that I know of. I’m happy with mine. They’re not cheap, but it’s not a wear item that has to be purchased more than once.
 
