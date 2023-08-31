Engine Bad belt tensioner, tapping noise

AnthonyA1234

AnthonyA1234

Aug 17, 2020
Just changed my harmonic balancer and now that I got it all back together and running again I get a tapping noise from the engine. My buddy that was helping me lifted it up pretty far when we were putting the belt on so I suspected it didn’t go down all the way. I put a breaker bar on it and sure enough I was able to push it down a good amount and the tapping went away and all was good. I thought that was the end of it but when I drove it around the block now as I was driving it started tapping again and when I got home I lowered the tensioner again and the noise went away. I just want to clarify with you guys that that makes sense and a bad tensioner would cause that clicking noise. Also which of the ones on rock auto would you recommend. The Gates brand?
 

