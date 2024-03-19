Ok so when I got this car it had a high idle and stumbled really bad. I found several vaccuum leaks and things started to smooth out a bit, but still high idle. I checked the timing and it was way advanced at base. I pulled the spout and the IAC, backed the throttle screw all the way out and set timing to 10. I tightened the hold down bolt, double checked the timing, shut off the engine and reinstalled the spout. I then unplugged the battery for 15 min.



I came back and plugged the battery back in, IAC is still unplugged. Started the car and yet again the idle was up to 1000 and timing nearly 29 at "idle". So I figured the distrubutor had slipped. I pulled the spout while out and it instantly settled back down, 10 degrees and 800 rpm.



I thought that was weird, so then I changed nothing and plugged the spout back in and it reved up again, timing went up to 29 and rpm at 1100.



With spout out, IAC unplugged, TB screw backed all the way out and timing set manually at 10deg, she purrs, smooth no surge. Its almost like the ECC is giving advance commands at base idle. The IAC is new BTW



What's going on here?

Am I not following the post timing procedure correctly to get it to"take"?

Something funky with the ECC?

Do I need to have the IAC plugged in when setting base timing?



If I understand the spout correctly, when inserted, it allows the ECC to control advance as you increase throttle. Why would it advance timing at idle when I reconnect it?