Engine Cant get harmonic balancer puller to work… crank just spins

AnthonyA1234

AnthonyA1234

Active Member
Aug 17, 2020
409
42
38
Florida
#1
So I tried removing the harmonic balancer now with the puller tool I rented and I’m kinda stuck. I setup the puller and it has a pointed tip at the end and once it got tight it just spun the engine. I put the car in gear and choked the front wheels and it still spun although now a lot harder and I could tell something wasn’t right so I went to take it out of gear and it was hard to take it out of gear and when I pushed the clutch a noise came from the tranny and then it came out of gear. The gears and clutch feel fine idk what happened there. I think I might have been dragging the flywheel against the clutch.

Am I doing something wrong why is the crank spinning? I had it set at TDC and now it’s all screwed up. Now I can’t even remove this thing to try again because it spins with the crank in reverse too. What should I do?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6303.jpeg
    IMG_6303.jpeg
    699.6 KB · Views: 9
  • image.jpg
    image.jpg
    610.7 KB · Views: 8

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
You need to use an impact gun. Doing it by hand is not going to work unless you can lock the engine from spinning. Usually this means using a tool that will go up against the flexplate/flywheel teeth to prevent rotation. There are a few ways to accomplish this. Some of it depends on access to the flesplate/flywheel teeth.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#3
Bullitt347 said:
You need to use an impact gun. Doing it by hand is not going to work unless you can lock the engine from spinning. Usually this means using a tool that will go up against the flexplate/flywheel teeth to prevent rotation. There are a few ways to accomplish this. Some of it depends on access to the flesplate/flywheel teeth.
Click to expand...
Ok, I’ll pull the rad out and put an impact on it. The impact on the puller won’t damage the engine will it? All the videos I’ve seen people don’t mention having to lock up the engine on this step. I guess mine is just rusted on?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Drivetrain Roulette Sound when spinning tires while jacked up
Replies
4
Views
172
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
SmokeytheFox
Harmonic balancer adapter stuck in crank
Replies
19
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ChaseRoads
ChaseRoads
J
Progress Thread 1998 v6 mustang no crank no start first time on forum
Replies
4
Views
867
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
IFIGOULUZ
I
Vulpes5.0
Engine Bad vibration 3500 RPM+
Replies
26
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vulpes5.0
Vulpes5.0
C
Progress Thread 2004 Comp Orange GT
Replies
9
Views
466
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ctandc
C
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu