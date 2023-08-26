So I tried removing the harmonic balancer now with the puller tool I rented and I’m kinda stuck. I setup the puller and it has a pointed tip at the end and once it got tight it just spun the engine. I put the car in gear and choked the front wheels and it still spun although now a lot harder and I could tell something wasn’t right so I went to take it out of gear and it was hard to take it out of gear and when I pushed the clutch a noise came from the tranny and then it came out of gear. The gears and clutch feel fine idk what happened there. I think I might have been dragging the flywheel against the clutch.



Am I doing something wrong why is the crank spinning? I had it set at TDC and now it’s all screwed up. Now I can’t even remove this thing to try again because it spins with the crank in reverse too. What should I do?