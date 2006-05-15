Bad ECT sensor causing this problem or what???

Guys-
Could a bad ECT (engine coolant sensor) cause tink-tink metallic noises when its bad throughout the lower manifold????? Sounding like hotspots... What are some symptoms of a bad ECT, i mean physically??? please-anyone can help out!
Mnay Thanks-Anthony
