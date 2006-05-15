Bad ECT sensor causing this problem or what???

A bad ECT will set a code 21 or 54. Engines with faulty ECT's may have hot starting problems because too much fuel is supplied during cranking.



Code 21 – ECT sensor out of range. Broken or damaged wiring, bad ECT sensor. Note that that if the outside air temp is below 50 degrees F that the test for the ECT can be in error.



The ECT sensor has absolutely nothing to do with the temperature gauge. They are different animals. The ECT sensor is normally located it the RH front of the engine in the water feed tubes for the heater.



The ACT & ECT have the same thermistor, so the table values are the same



ACT & ECT test data:



Use Pin 46 on the computer for ground for both ECT & ACT to get most accurate readings.



Pin 7 on the computer - ECT signal in. at 176 degrees F it should be .80 volts



Pin 25 on the computer - ACT signal in. at 50 degrees F it should be 3.5 volts. It is a good number if the ACT is mounted in the inlet airbox. If it is mounted in the lower intake manifold, the voltage readings will be lower because of the heat transfer.



Voltages may be measured across the ECT/ACT by probing the connector from the rear. Use care in doing it so that you don't damage the wiring or connector.



Here's the table :



68 degrees F = 3.02 v

86 degrees F = 2.62 v

104 degrees F = 2.16 v

122 degrees F = 1.72 v

140 degrees F = 1.35 v

158 degrees F = 1.04 v

176 degrees F = .80 v

194 degrees F = .61



Note that all resistance tests must be done with power off. Measuring resistance with a circuit powered on will give false readings and possibly damage the meter.



Ohms measures at the computer with the computer disconnected, or at the sensor with the sensor disconnected.

50 degrees F = 58.75 K ohms

68 degrees F = 37.30 K ohms

86 degrees F = 27.27 K ohms

104 degrees F = 16.15 K ohms

122 degrees F = 10.97 K ohms

140 degrees F = 7.60 K ohms

158 degrees F = 5.37 K ohms

176 degrees F = 3.84 K ohms

194 degrees F = 2.80 K ohms