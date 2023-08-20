Engine Cold start problems due to sensor? But which one, no parts cannons!

B

beeduckworth

New Member
Aug 20, 2023
1
0
1
Socal
#1
First post. I have 1990 gt and I completely rebuilt the motor. It runs poorly on startup like multiple misfires. Once it warms up it runs smooth as hell. I have tried a lot of parts testing and diagnosing. What I see happening is something in opem look causes this to run like crap. I've searched forums for days and can't find what exact sensors are being used in open loop. All I know is if I cold start is and It running terrible, all I do is unplug ect sensor and engine runs perfect. Plug ect back in and engine runs like crap...can't figure out what that means, bad maf? When I unplug ect does that send it to closed loop instantly? If so it runs amazing. I just don't know enough about all the sensors and computer based on cold or warm engine. Any ideas.?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Open Loop to Closed Loop 10 to 13 seconds after cold or hot start
Replies
0
Views
127
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
GummyStang
G
D
Electrical 89 fox 5.0 crank no start when cold
Replies
14
Views
934
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
vferrizz
Engine Close to solving rough cold & hot idle, I think, but not sure how to move ahead
Replies
49
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vferrizz
vferrizz
red5.0fox
Engine Foxbody idle/throttle issues
Replies
57
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
TwoRockTwo
T
D
4.6 SOHC runs poorly and never enters closed loop
Replies
1
Views
434
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Neuron
Neuron
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu