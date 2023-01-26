bad voltage regulator?

hello everyone,



since my Audi died I have been forced to drive the mustang while I search for a replacement. I have noticed when I have my headlights on and I rev the engine, the headlights get dim. charging voltage at idle is 14.5 and I have a brand new battery. it runs and drives fine but I'm just concerned my voltage regulator might be on its way out. what are your thoughts, and is there anything else I should check?