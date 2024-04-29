Bank 1 misfire

A

austin21

New Member
Apr 29, 2024
1
0
1
Richmond, VA
#1
Good morning, hoping someone can help me troubleshoot a bank 1 misfire im having.

Car: 99 Cobra, ProCharged, aftermarket fuel pump, stage 3 comp cams, BA2600 MAF

Issue: misfire on entire bank 1 (Cyl 1-4). Had a P0171 code a few months earlier but cleared it and it never came back. Can hear an audible misfire from the exhaust at idle.

What I have tried:
  1. Replaced all 8 spark plugs
  2. Coils were replaced in Jan 2024. Tested coils on bank 1 by grounding spark plug to engine and turning over. All 4 cylinders are sparking.
  3. Fuel injectors were professionally cleaned, no issues
  4. Verified injector voltage and ground on all 8 connectors with power probe. Getting 12v, ground is present.
  5. Performed smoke test to check for vacuum / intake leaks. No visible leaks found.
  6. Verified factory grounds are secure.
  7. Replaced both upstream O2 sensors.
Now i have tried to unplug the fuel injectors while the car is running on bank 1, there is no change in tone or idle from the engine. I think this may be normal since apparently they are all 4 misfiring.

After letting the car run to get up to temp. The driver side (bank 2) high flow cat gets up to 400 Fahrenheit. Bank 1 cat is only 150 degrees. (Probably normal since bank 1 is not firing correctly).

Seems the car is running very lean, showing high fuel trims on both Bank 1 and Bank 2. When I rev the engine and hold it at 2k RPMs the fuel trims seem to even out pretty good.
At a loss here on what i can do next before sending it to a shop...

My next steps:
Test fuel pressure
Clean MAF (had to get a T20 security bit to remove)
Replace EGR
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
03 GT Misfire at idle only, calling all experts!
Replies
0
Views
295
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
midnight03
M
BotchedNotch
Fuel AFR is driving me nuts
Replies
3
Views
342
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
N
P1132 and p1152
Replies
24
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Nightmare_GT
N
A
Resolved HELP: P0174 2004 Mach 1
Replies
24
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
alwayshi
A
B
lean banks 1 and 2 code
Replies
7
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Bjames
B
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu