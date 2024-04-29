Replaced all 8 spark plugs Coils were replaced in Jan 2024. Tested coils on bank 1 by grounding spark plug to engine and turning over. All 4 cylinders are sparking. Fuel injectors were professionally cleaned, no issues Verified injector voltage and ground on all 8 connectors with power probe. Getting 12v, ground is present. Performed smoke test to check for vacuum / intake leaks. No visible leaks found. Verified factory grounds are secure. Replaced both upstream O2 sensors.

Good morning, hoping someone can help me troubleshoot a bank 1 misfire im having.Car: 99 Cobra, ProCharged, aftermarket fuel pump, stage 3 comp cams, BA2600 MAFIssue: misfire on entire bank 1 (Cyl 1-4). Had a P0171 code a few months earlier but cleared it and it never came back. Can hear an audible misfire from the exhaust at idle.What I have tried:Now i have tried to unplug the fuel injectors while the car is running on bank 1, there is no change in tone or idle from the engine. I think this may be normal since apparently they are all 4 misfiring.After letting the car run to get up to temp. The driver side (bank 2) high flow cat gets up to 400 Fahrenheit. Bank 1 cat is only 150 degrees. (Probably normal since bank 1 is not firing correctly).Seems the car is running very lean, showing high fuel trims on both Bank 1 and Bank 2. When I rev the engine and hold it at 2k RPMs the fuel trims seem to even out pretty good.At a loss here on what i can do next before sending it to a shop...My next steps:Test fuel pressureClean MAF (had to get a T20 security bit to remove)Replace EGR