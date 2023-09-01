Battery and Scott Rod inner fender panels

Hi Guys,
Im having a hard time making a decision..
I am almost done installing the Scott Rod panels and wondering what others have done...
1) if I were to install the battery back in the stock location-- what have others done to reinforce the panel to support the battery....
2)I want to avoid running a battery to the trunk.... has anyone been successful installing an odyssey type battery in the fenderwell or with the scott rod Panels?
looking for ideas and or pictures as i cant find anyone really installing the battery in the engine bay with these panels installed.
TIA
