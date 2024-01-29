Kid wita 5oh
I'm in process of doing the scott rod fab panels and painting my engine bay, I'm trying to hide as much as possible. (Wiring etc..)
I'm also trying to hide the hood release cable, right now I have the body harness and hood cable coming through where the cruise stuff would in the driver's fender. The cable is about 3-4" too short...
Does anyone have a pathway that it will reach, or know of a longer cable that will work?
It's a stock hood and latch, and it will stay that way, hood pins or other latches aren't an option
