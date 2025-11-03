94’ SN95 - Intermittent lope & bogging at moderate rpm

Recently got a convertible 94’ Mustang GT (automatic) as a trade and it’s been a bit of an interesting ride so far..Upon looking at the car it’s in great shape. Zero rust to be found on this thing anywhere, the top works, and all the interior plastic is still in pretty good condition. Essentially stock aside from some BBK headers with an exhaust that currently dumps out underneath the car, double din radio, and an EGR delete.So far I’ve done a front end rebuild, redid the stereo connections, installed new plugs, and a new coil. Nothing too major, just some basic tune up stuff for peace of mind. But this is when I started to notice what problems I’m actually dealing withFirst: I checked the transmission fluid only to find that it wasn’t red but a dark amber brown, and without a doubt overfilled by whoever serviced the car last.Second: The car Boggs down under moderate rpm. It varies between a bogging down effect and slight surges in rpm, as if it’s trying to guess what it’s supposed to be doing. (I’m guessing this is going to be due to a bad/dirty air sensor or vacuum leak)Third: The last thing I’ve noticed is it will randomly lope at idle sometimes, and idle just fine other times. I’ve been noticing it does it more often on cold starts now that it’s getting colder out. But it sounds like the car will lope and progressively increase rpm’s slightly until calming down to the initial rpmI like the car a lot aside from these few things and do want to get it running the way it should. Anyone with SN95 experience that could chime in on this would be a huge help!I’ll post what codes are being thrown for better context tomorrow