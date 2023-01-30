I've had this car since day 1, off the lot. 1989 LX 5.0 5sp convertible. It's now got 190K miles on it and it runs as well as the day I bought it (with the expected maintenance) but recently, it started doing a weird thing.



I replaced the slosh module in the dash with a solid state one from NPD. That corrected several issues I was having with the gauges. Then it got a 2.5" set of tail pipes as the OEMs were rusted into a jig saw puzzle. I replaced the sender and the fuel pump.



The car gets 21 mpg at 70ish down the freeway.



The weird thing? If I top off the fuel tank, put 13.5 gallons in it, it'll occasionally die, like someone is killing the power to the entire car. It did it once on the freeway at 75mph and I noticed that the tach signal disappeared, then came back when it started back up like nothing had happened. If I'm going 15mph. The car will die completely, sometimes it'll restart, sometimes it wont.



But once it burns off that top couple gallons of gas, it runs perfectly again. I'm good with schematics. but I'm not connecting these dots. I'm missing something.



If I only put 10 gallons of gas in it. It's as reliable as the day is long.