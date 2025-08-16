dqureshi06
I’ve had issues with the stiff throttle on the mustang since I’ve had the car. I did assume it to be a bad throttle cable and went ahead and replaced it. The problem unfortunately is still there. I have cleaned the throttle body multiple times and it doesn’t seem to have any resistance without the cable and with it as well now. The gas pedal is hard to push initially and the rpms sometimes stay high at idle at a stop. Once I turn the car off, the pedal will feel soft again. I did turn the stop screw on the throttle body and it only raised my idle and didn’t solve my issue. Any culprits that I’m missing??