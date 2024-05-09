Black and gray connectors on engine harness

Kid wita 5oh
I'm definitely not in the original hole
Founding Member
Nov 5, 2000
1,279
91
68
Does anyone have a source to get old connectors?
I'm going to check the 2 junk yards near me this weekend, but last time they didn't have any foxbodies lying around (any other cars to check from the same era?)
Specifically I need the back and gray connectors off the engine harness that connect to the body harnesses on the driver's side.
I'm installing a Terminator X and need to build a harness to run the AC, coil, and factory gauges.
I'm trying to avoid cutting up either my existing body side connections or butchering the perfectly good stock engine harness I removed
Or if someone has an engine harness that is already cut up pm me and I'll buy them from you...
