Black and gray connectors on engine harness

Kid wita 5oh

Kid wita 5oh

I'm definitely not in the original hole
Founding Member
Nov 5, 2000
1,279
91
68
Saugus, MA
#1
Does anyone have a source to get old connectors?
I'm going to check the 2 junk yards near me this weekend, but last time they didn't have any foxbodies lying around (any other cars to check from the same era?)

Specifically I need the back and gray connectors off the engine harness that connect to the body harnesses on the driver's side.

I'm installing a Terminator X and need to build a harness to run the AC, coil, and factory gauges.
I'm trying to avoid cutting up either my existing body side connections or butchering the perfectly good stock engine harness I removed

Or if someone has an engine harness that is already cut up pm me and I'll buy them from you...
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
01 GT Picture Verification of AC High Pressure Switch Pigtail
Replies
2
Views
381
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Jdarturo
J
Wallyman
Electrical Use a 94 engine with 89 GT wiring and A9L ECU in non-Ford chassis?
Replies
11
Views
913
Fox Engine Swaparoo
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
R
Standalone engine management system foxbody
Replies
15
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
Trilldev123
Black and Grey 8 pin connectors and painless harness swap
Replies
4
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Trilldev123
Trilldev123
B
For Sale Multiply 1993 Wiring Harness'
Replies
1
Views
561
Interior Exterior Parts
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu