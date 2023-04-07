Standalone engine management system foxbody

Trying to make a daunting decision on which system to purchase for the first time and me being new and a beginner. I really want simplicity and not even considering track needs as my car will be mainly street and town strip. I think I should mention, I am doing a complete transfer to 5.0 in my 1993 4cyl coupe auto , I have the same year foxbody 5.0 convertible as a donor, the car has a carb on it but all the efi is laid to the side absent injector harness and it is a auto, also has converted gas tank to Holley blue racing fuel pump,braided fuel line from tank to carb. As I mentioned wiring is there but really shows its age being crumbly etc but it starts and runs. Has full 5-lug conversion but my 4cylinder notch has brand new tires and rims, so I plan to just swap over the front v8 spindles and purchase the better 4-lug rotors ( if there is the option to fro so ), on the rear I plan to pull v8 differential because has provisions for quad shocks on it and then slide out the axles on my 4cyl and slide them in where I pulled five lug axles out of v8 housing if possible and I do realize my 4cyl is 7.5 but from my research they should go right in the 8.8… Now that I’ve tried to explain my endeavor, what say you on the ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM? And I guess I should mention I want my a/c to be without flaw if there is such a thing.. I have read on a forum that the iat had a issue (pimpxs) once a/c kicked in but this assume can easily be accommodated, … need to get what is not so pricey and I know there is really NO such thing…



1. Pimpxs and the m-76 harness hopefully has ford connectors?

2. Terminator x

3. Msqpnp2 and I don’t know if I can get a harness?

4. Pro M.. but not realistic Entirely out of Budget!

HELP!! Thanks for even reading this headache…Sincerely Robinson