Black SN95 Convertible 5.0 small boost

This is my grandfathers car.

It’s not a race car. We’re gonna get some mileage out of the old engine but plan for a new. So it’s a convertible and one of his favorite marks on the car is the saddle tan and black interior with Stock Rims. Black rag top. I like that too -on this particular car. This will never be altered from its STYLE and generation. It’s class as a cruising around car.

We are going to dress it out with the Edelbrock bolt on 100% throughout with a clean job. Which will give it some upgrades and updates while maintaining its style. Some cars are different w me but on this one I don’t want any kind of trick flow or holly.

Thanks for reading the interdiction.



It will be a Black Horse by definition.

And characterized

More over I’m thinking 90s tech and appeal where it matters the most. Turn of the mustang. The last thing I want to see, too is chrome ring rims and translucent windows on this convertible. With a random cold air intake.

Not even tinted windows.

I’m not racing this car so drag and weight isn’t a pinch. With the consideration. So you know where I stand.



My Question is asking you to Spill The Beans on what you know about adding boost for performance enhancing. While keeping air conditioning. Would be done after overhaul or build separate 95 engine. Clean as I can. Definitely don’t want to paint my stock intake. Still a point?



I’m welcoming you to chat really.

90k miles.