Progress Thread Shelby's Mustang - project revived after 7 years...

R

racer_dave

Member
Nov 10, 2015
8
4
13
Hello all, so My daughter and I started this project years ago in a galaxy far, far away... well at least as far as Edwardsburg MI. The original build thread is hosted at the Mustang Forums web page, but decided to post it here too as this page seems to be more active. So, while I'll still post there, I'll be doing the same here. Feel free to chime in, give advise, tell em I'm crazy etc...

Original MF thread here>> https://mustangforums.com/forum/mustang-ii-section/708672-shelby-s-mustang.html

Spun bearings in the racecar engine a few weeks ago- so I parked iot for the season and moved this onto the lift... plain V6 , auto, t-top car. Pretty solid...

20230717_205850.jpg



hatch area stripped, no real surprises here.

20230724_210732.jpg


rhu-rho shaggy... floor boards are more rusty than anticipated...

20230725_184656.jpg


So where does it stand - like this...

5 lug conversion - already have parts- need to install
disk brake conversion - already have parts- need to install
red tail light conversion/sequential - have most parts, need sequencers
engine - 347 stroker- need to build.
Transmission - C4 with shift kit, higher stall converter.- have it, needs painted and installed
exhaust - need headers. (If anyone has Blackjack or hookers I will buy them!!!)
fuel delivery - EFI- need to buy the system, will upgrade the gas tank at that time too. (Want to do this so I have some experience when I get to the 67 fastback)
interior - swapping from tan to black, have 90% of the parts. (anyone want tan parts we can male a deal)
Air Conditioning - yes it has T-Tops, but when its 95 in the summer, I want A/C- will buy an aftermarket kit. Way easier than trying to cob together 40yr old parts...
body - king cobra air dam/spats, mid tuck bumpers. remove the targa band. Will need an aftermarket hood to clear the engine. Spoilers I have. window louvers I have
Wiring - Have wiring kit- will obviously need to rewire. not splicing into 40yr old dry rotted electrical- fire- no thank you.
Paint kind of a rust orange metallic, black stripes.
Wheels- either 15s or 17s, haven't decided. will depend on clearance after I get the suspension mocked up. I've seen some IIs with\ both sizes that I really liked, not sure.

Soooo.... that';s the update. I'll start posting as I get the work going.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


This is the color Shelby and I originally picked out back in 2016. After shooting a test panel, I painted the racecar that color to see how it looked on a whole car. Yeah, I think that works...

20160628_183405.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
For Sale FOR SALE ENTIRE CAR
Replies
2
Views
352
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
cptcrunch93
C
MRaburn
SOLD 1967 Fastback Project - CDC Flashback Setup
Replies
3
Views
920
Classic Mustangs For Sale
Noobz347
Noobz347
I
Adding Ac
Replies
34
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
6
Looking for Build thread I started on this site around 2008....?
Replies
1
Views
359
Feedback Area | Testing Zone
Noobz347
Noobz347
newfiestang
95 GT getting Trickflow upper engine kit and more after 20 years parked, help required.
Replies
26
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
96pushrod
96pushrod
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu