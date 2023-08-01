racer_dave
Hello all, so My daughter and I started this project years ago in a galaxy far, far away... well at least as far as Edwardsburg MI. The original build thread is hosted at the Mustang Forums web page, but decided to post it here too as this page seems to be more active. So, while I'll still post there, I'll be doing the same here. Feel free to chime in, give advise, tell em I'm crazy etc...
Original MF thread here>> https://mustangforums.com/forum/mustang-ii-section/708672-shelby-s-mustang.html
Spun bearings in the racecar engine a few weeks ago- so I parked iot for the season and moved this onto the lift... plain V6 , auto, t-top car. Pretty solid...
hatch area stripped, no real surprises here.
rhu-rho shaggy... floor boards are more rusty than anticipated...
So where does it stand - like this...
5 lug conversion - already have parts- need to install
disk brake conversion - already have parts- need to install
red tail light conversion/sequential - have most parts, need sequencers
engine - 347 stroker- need to build.
Transmission - C4 with shift kit, higher stall converter.- have it, needs painted and installed
exhaust - need headers. (If anyone has Blackjack or hookers I will buy them!!!)
fuel delivery - EFI- need to buy the system, will upgrade the gas tank at that time too. (Want to do this so I have some experience when I get to the 67 fastback)
interior - swapping from tan to black, have 90% of the parts. (anyone want tan parts we can male a deal)
Air Conditioning - yes it has T-Tops, but when its 95 in the summer, I want A/C- will buy an aftermarket kit. Way easier than trying to cob together 40yr old parts...
body - king cobra air dam/spats, mid tuck bumpers. remove the targa band. Will need an aftermarket hood to clear the engine. Spoilers I have. window louvers I have
Wiring - Have wiring kit- will obviously need to rewire. not splicing into 40yr old dry rotted electrical- fire- no thank you.
Paint kind of a rust orange metallic, black stripes.
Wheels- either 15s or 17s, haven't decided. will depend on clearance after I get the suspension mocked up. I've seen some IIs with\ both sizes that I really liked, not sure.
Soooo.... that';s the update. I'll start posting as I get the work going.
