Blown head gasket in my pretty convertible, need help/advise

S

Shot 98 'stang 3.8L

New Member
Aug 31, 2023
1
0
0
Rossville, TN
#1
Have a 3.8L in my Mustang convertible with a blown head gasket on the left cylinder bank. Have had an estimate to repair that failure at $3,500. Thought I'd consider a salvage yard replacement engine, but my local repair shop only has 3 reputable yards they deal with and they have none. Called a salvage yard in Tampa, FL they had one for $800, but when I reviewed past customer results, most said they shouldn't have touched these guys with a 10' pole.
I checked the reman route and nobody has any 3.8L engines in the works to rebuilt so there's no telling when I might even be able to get an engine.
We want to fix the engine some how since we have owned it for 23 years and it has sentimental value to both my wife and me, but I can't spend outrageous amounts of money on this thing.

Any thoughts or advise or direction I can go?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Need some help - 4 banger fox and a 94 SN95 GT donor car
Replies
4
Views
448
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
23Newb
2
91GTstroked
Engine How common are blown head gaskets on a stock 5.0?
Replies
25
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
shindokwan
S
H
Engine looking for advise on my engine combo
Replies
4
Views
571
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
hawkinsdrag
H
T
Blown Head Gasket(I hope)
Replies
4
Views
982
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Thumb
T
TomOsiris
Engine Help diagnose random overheating??
Replies
122
Views
8K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu