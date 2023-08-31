Blown head gasket in my pretty convertible, need help/advise

Have a 3.8L in my Mustang convertible with a blown head gasket on the left cylinder bank. Have had an estimate to repair that failure at $3,500. Thought I'd consider a salvage yard replacement engine, but my local repair shop only has 3 reputable yards they deal with and they have none. Called a salvage yard in Tampa, FL they had one for $800, but when I reviewed past customer results, most said they shouldn't have touched these guys with a 10' pole.

I checked the reman route and nobody has any 3.8L engines in the works to rebuilt so there's no telling when I might even be able to get an engine.

We want to fix the engine some how since we have owned it for 23 years and it has sentimental value to both my wife and me, but I can't spend outrageous amounts of money on this thing.



Any thoughts or advise or direction I can go?