Nice Sn95. 100k miles. Heirloom. Garage kept. We need some help

Hey again folks.
I have a 1995 Ford Mustang GT black convertible. 5.0 all original equipment.
This has always been my favorite car.
I’m not huge on the late model line but this is it! It’s right on my character. I’ll be the one fixing it no matter.
So there are 100 cause’s running through my head and a million patchy advice leads. Some not pertaining to a ford or SN95. Some I’ve read are mechanical problems. So I’m trying to get a good detail for the experts here that could help.
Now thanks to all who have found my posts and had a resemblance to a car of some sort they used to have. Im glad I had the chance to learn and I appreciate your message. It doesn’t help there’s snow on the ground in Alabama and I need it Running!

I’m having an issue that is burning powertrain control module relay. My original relay module blew At an idle while waiting on food. Car didn’t run hot, wasn’t noticeably hotter. The car shut off and was hard to get fired up. The engine pooted very low rpm. Got it home with no power.
The way I remember it I lost battery while turning in or another hiccup that caused the car needing to be cranked again. But had a dead battery. Low crank. Charged it finally got it back. From then on there has been this problem intermittently. It’s not drivable and will fowl plugs while trying to diagnose it. For sure. When the Engine Light is on the car has no power. Also when the light is on the fan comes with the key switch. When not acting up it runs and runs smooth for a little while. I came to the original ccrm and it was burned (#1 picture). Low fan relay looks to be the burned area. Fast forward and I replaced the ccrm thinking that capacitor you see leaked and caused damage. Now I have the same problem off and on. Fine one minute Not fine and check engine light is on the next. Car has never ran hot. Fan on as long as check engine is on. May have heard clicking in the New power train control relay module. I have noticed click with check engine on and off. Light flashes as sudden as click/fan. When car is only switched on with that new ccrm. Before.
I opened new ccrm that I replaced and there is signs of burning or heat here as well. (2nd and 3rd picture)
ECM computer looks to be fine though. (4th picture)

We really need helpful ideas and information for this car.
 

I would start by checking the computer for codes. The code that lights your check engine light (CEL) should still be stored in the computer when the CEL light goes out. That will give you a starting point for diagnosis. Report back here what codes you got, and you'll be able to get further help.

I will make a completely wild guess and say you will have a 212 code, indicating the PIP in the distributor is failing. When my PIP failed last time, my car acted much the same way. When the PIP fails, the spark plugs won't fire all the time and you can get fouled spark plugs since you're getting fuel but no spark.

But don't worry about replacing your PIP yet - throwing money and parts at a problem will only empty your wallet and make you mad. Check those codes and report back.
 
