Need some help - 4 banger fox and a 94 SN95 GT donor car

4 cyl. to v8 swap what wiring on a 4 cyl to v8 swap,fuel injected,do i just swap the engine harnesses and computer or does all wiring have to be changed?need help and advice

Pretty good thread on the wiring here:If it were me I would stay mass air as it can compensate for the changes you will want to make to hit your power goals. Realize that the 87 & 88 harness are speed density and 89 harnesses are mass air unless you get lucky and get an 88 harness out of a California car which were mandated to be mass air. If you get a speed density harness then you can simply convert it to mass air with a conversion harness like this one:It will come with instructions and is pretty straight forward.Realize that the 4 cylinder cars have the alternator wiring on the wrong side of the car. I would just install a 3G alternator (do a search) and lengthen the existing wires to you needs as the alternator wiring is in the headlight harness and its not necessary to swap it out if you are good with lengthening a couple wires.94 motor should have a mini starter on it already so you will also need to wire the '88 for that and again do a search as its been covered a lot here.300hp at the flywheel and at the wheel are two different things so make sure you know which one you want as wheel hp will take more flywheel hp due to the losses through the drive train. Regardless you will want to swap the heads, cam, and intakes as mentioned above and possibly the mass air meter, throttle body, and step the injectors up in size. Fuel system wise I would suggest you get an adjustable fuel pressure regulator, at a minimum a 190 lph fuel pump, and change the inline fuel filter up between the rear end and the front of the fuel tank.