Bought a 2001 GT from My Son

Long story short, in 2017 my son graduated boot camp and wanted to purchase a Mustang, he loves the '01-'04 body style.While he was stationed in Bahrain we found an '01 with 50k miles single owner and garaged kept under a car cover.....Now fast fwd to today, he is married and has a 2 year old son and just bought his first house....."Dad I am thinking of selling the 'Stang, I need to make some improvements to the house and the money would help." I asked him what he was thinking of selling her for and I agreed to his price. My goal is to keep it until he can buy it back as it is his dream to use it as a project car for him and his son. In the mean time I get to have some fun.