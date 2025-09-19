Rcapri - 1980 Capri, bought new by inlaws

This is going to be a some what of budget build and I don't want it to get to deep into my beer money, Ohwho am I kidding this is gonna escalateMy wife has asked however, that I thin out my hoarded parts from long gone projects, and sell it , and if I do, all profit is approved for the Capri (she doesn;t know have of what I have hahah!Goals:To be a great cruiser, make some subtle exterior changes, clean up the inside, safer braking, sound mean. and be able to lay equal stripesExterior:Paint the hatch and wing (Yes, I want the GT over the RS wing remember 90's), I have the paint and it matches, fix/replace some of the trim (black ,out what needs to be), power antenna, tint 1/4 windows and of course get rear window louvers. I've going to try to touch up what I can buff it and have it sprayed in a clear to seal it (I'm ok with a 10 ft car its gonna be a cruser and I don't want to park like a BMWInterior:Take out seats and carpet, fix any sin i find (I know i will have some floor patches, I have a plasma and welder) Replace carpet, headliner and get some nice seat covers for nowI have some of the necessary 90's audio that I have squirreled away but that will be a surprise (there will be boom) if I can a/c and new front seatsDrivetrain:Axle and brakes: I just scored a 93 cobra 8.8 5 lug disk brake 3.08 Posi (salvage yard cheap not saying how cheap) and searching out SN 95 spindles, so yes 4 wheel disk brakes larger master cylinder adjustable propotional valve and I want Hydro Boast (starting with the Whoa before the go)Engine:Most likely 351W (w/ sniper kit ) lumpy cam, headers, dual exhaust, with 90's chrome baloney tips, and That's the combo my cousin had in HS so to stay period thats the goal. New EFI gas tank and linesTrans:C6 (Wife can't drive stick, my knees hurt and I have a OG B&M mega shifter that has been in the box for 20 years this should play nice with 308 gears for beach and mountain runs while still laying equal signs)Wheels:I want ASC style black and chrome mesh 17in wheels (I know 17 in the 90's is out of theme but I want them, so too bad!)Speaking of ASC, our last name is just a bad spell check away from "McLaren". My 14 year old son came up with the idea we should get vinyl decals made in the "McLaren font" but with our names spelling. not big but just subtle little ones, so as my son said "IYKYK" I could totaly see somone scratching there head "what, thats spelled wrong" I would be great Cruise night/car show lawn chair humor