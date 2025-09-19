Rcapri - 1980 Capri, bought new by inlaws

My wife's dad bought it new, 1980 Capri RS with 2.3, right before she was born. It was the car she came home from the hospital as a newborn in! However, after many years NH winter weather got the best of it. It got hit 20 years ago, so he started a restoration, paint came out nice and he had plans for a V8 swap, but lost interest .. However he never fully sealed the hatch wing, it got water in it and in the mean time some furry friends found their way in ... built a nest and full rot of the hatch .... Last fall he offed to sell it to me for a project car with my kids... he just wanted spending money so I gave him a grand
the good:

the bad:

he also had one 1/2 gallon of paint left in the original can Wish me luck
It had a 85 hatch on it that I modified to fit the 80 latch when we we dating back in 2002 when he first started the restoration
So today I brought her home a present a 87 hatch with no rust


wish me luck plan is to build the Capri I would have had in in High school (plus maybe some creature comforts AC and EFI) oh ya it will have a V8 subs and the full 90's fox body fun
 
General karthief said:
Ahhhh,

build what you would have wanted in high school, my high school car was a closet hack job, no money, no tools, but I thought I was smart ;)
:SN:makes me seem smarter than I really am.....
Oh, descent start with the family Capri.
That is what I meant, by "Capri I would have had in High school" .. I meant This will be the car i wish i could have built in high school if i had the funds.
 
Noobz347 said:
Oh, goodness!

Didn't even pump the old gas out? (I would still do that BTW).

You're a lucky man. :nice: Change all the fluids now.
I should really call it Started .. I wasn't really running but its a start!
tank was empty, it was drained years ago. the oil was just changed when parked. I took off the coil wire and I set up the old lone wolf push button to tun it over a couple times to build some oil pressure. put the coil wire on and hit it with ether and she started right up. I really just wanted to ensure the ignition system and such was intact. It will get some fresh gas and new fluids next weekend and wee will see if it can start and idle. I'm not so worried about any of the drive train as its planed to be all swapped out
 
RCapri said:
I should really call it Started .. I wasn't really running but its a start!
tank was empty, it was drained years ago. the oil was just changed when parked. I took off the coil wire and I set up the old lone wolf push button to tun it over a couple times to build some oil pressure. put the coil wire on and hit it with ether and she started right up. I really just wanted to ensure the ignition system and such was intact. It will get some fresh gas and new fluids next weekend and wee will see if it can start and idle. I'm not so worried about any of the drive train as its planed to be all swapped out
Make sure the inside of the tank is clean and rust free before going too far.
 
limp said:
What are your plans ???
This is going to be a some what of budget build and I don't want it to get to deep into my beer money, Ohwho am I kidding this is gonna escalate
:D

My wife has asked however, that I thin out my hoarded parts from long gone projects, and sell it , and if I do, all profit is approved for the Capri (she doesn;t know have of what I have hahah!
Goals:
To be a great cruiser, make some subtle exterior changes, clean up the inside, safer braking, sound mean. and be able to lay equal stripes

Exterior:
Paint the hatch and wing (Yes, I want the GT over the RS wing remember 90's), I have the paint and it matches, fix/replace some of the trim (black ,out what needs to be), power antenna, tint 1/4 windows and of course get rear window louvers. I've going to try to touch up what I can buff it and have it sprayed in a clear to seal it (I'm ok with a 10 ft car its gonna be a cruser and I don't want to park like a BMW

Interior:
Take out seats and carpet, fix any sin i find (I know i will have some floor patches, I have a plasma and welder) Replace carpet, headliner and get some nice seat covers for now
I have some of the necessary 90's audio that I have squirreled away but that will be a surprise (there will be boom) if I can a/c and new front seats

Drivetrain:
Axle and brakes: I just scored a 93 cobra 8.8 5 lug disk brake 3.08 Posi (salvage yard cheap not saying how cheap) and searching out SN 95 spindles, so yes 4 wheel disk brakes larger master cylinder adjustable propotional valve and I want Hydro Boast (starting with the Whoa before the go)

Engine:
Most likely 351W (w/ sniper kit ) lumpy cam, headers, dual exhaust, with 90's chrome baloney tips, and That's the combo my cousin had in HS so to stay period thats the goal. New EFI gas tank and lines

Trans:
C6 (Wife can't drive stick, my knees hurt and I have a OG B&M mega shifter that has been in the box for 20 years this should play nice with 308 gears for beach and mountain runs while still laying equal signs)

Wheels:
I want ASC style black and chrome mesh 17in wheels (I know 17 in the 90's is out of theme but I want them, so too bad!)

Speaking of ASC, our last name is just a bad spell check away from "McLaren". My 14 year old son came up with the idea we should get vinyl decals made in the "McLaren font" but with our names spelling. not big but just subtle little ones, so as my son said "IYKYK" I could totaly see somone scratching there head "what, thats spelled wrong" I would be great Cruise night/car show lawn chair humor
 
limp said:
And/or install an inline fuel filter temporarily before the fuel pump or carburetor
Willybill32 said:
Make sure the inside of the tank is clean and rust free before going too far.
I have a filter on the tool box, not my first rodeo
besides The tank is empty-ish... I have a bucket and a electric fuel pump gonna to do a fuel cycle and strain.
I use old gas to clean tanks (among other things ts almost impossible to get rid of)
-Disconnect fuel line prior to factory pump
-put 2 gallons old fuel in tank with a stable and dry gas mix
-Connect 12v el-cheap-o in line pump to fatory fuel line via rubber hose and clamps
- output hose from el-cheap-o pump to 5 gallon bucket
-tun on pump enjoy turpintine-esq smell
-strain bad fuel - fill repeat
-after the darkness truns more or less yellow stop and drain.
-fill with 3 gal ethanol free gas run pump to prim and clear lines of old gas
-reconnect lines with in line fuel filter after mechanical pump
-enjoy
 
I'd go old school with a 2.8 / 4.0 V6 plant
Maybe a 4.0 fuel injected Explorer or Ranger motor with a A4LD or a 5 speed
Up to 2002 you could get a 5 speed in an explorer,
I'd use that combo with its processor and wiring
You won't be able to easily shift a Ranger trans in a Mustang so a T5 or something similar should work
 
manicmechanic007 said:
I'd go old school with a 2.8 / 4.0 V6 plant
Maybe a 4.0 fuel injected Explorer or Ranger motor with a A4LD or a 5 speed
Up to 2002 you could get a 5 speed in an explorer,
I'd use that combo with its processor and wiring
If i was going to do anything other then a 351 it would be modern Coyote and and trans has to stay Auto as I said wife wants to drive it and it absolutely had to do burn outs
 
General karthief said:
Ahhhh,

build what you would have wanted in high school, my high school car was a closet hack job, no money, no tools, but I thought I was smart ;)
:SN:makes me seem smarter than I really am.....
Oh, descent start with the family Capri.
Oh my High school ride could have been cool was a 78 Malibu 2dr in black primer shaved door handles and trunk, subs... however reality is the interior was trash cobbled together from like 3 cars with no headliner and the engine was an absolute turd, a v6 that and single exhaust that was abused with neutral drops and broke down if driven more than 20 miles
 
