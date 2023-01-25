Brake’s won’t bleed on 87 LX

John Birone

John Birone

Member
Nov 19, 2012
21
5
13
51
Raleigh, NC
I have the car running after it sat for the majority of the last 20 years. New fuel tank and components, new radiator, all new fluids except for brake fluid. I sucked the fluid out of the master cylinder and replaced with new. When I started bleeding at the rear passenger, got a little then it stopped. Same thing at the driver side rear and front passenger. Front driver bled normally. Front passenger brake isn’t working at all based on the rust after a few drives, and I’m guessing the rear drums aren’t working either. Do I have clogged lines? Pulled the front and rear bleeder valves and pumped brakes, still nothing. How hard to replace lines?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Fox Brakes sticking after booster rep.
Replies
12
Views
680
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Maciasmarci
M
manicmechanic007
Brake Bleeding Trick
Replies
1
Views
257
Other Auto Tech
General karthief
General karthief
67coupestang
Stumped on this brake issue
Replies
4
Views
537
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
67coupestang
67coupestang
limp
Brake and Fuel line replacement
Replies
22
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
opihinalu
Brakes Bleeding the brakes
Replies
3
Views
365
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu