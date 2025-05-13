1970 brake issue. Bad booster or?

Still trying to figure out what's going on with the brakes.

Got the car out of storage last spring. Did new wheel cylinders and shoes in the rear. Also replaced the rear flex line.

Replaced front flex lines

Have good clean fluid supply to all four corners

Bled breaks, all air seemed to be eliminated from system. Great pedal feel with the car off. Start the car, pedal goes to the floor. Brake light comes on

Pulled Master Cylinder, found it to be leaking. Replaced Master cylinder, bench bled and installed. Bled brakes, great pedal with car off. Start the car and pedal goes to the floor. Brake light comes on

Bench bled master again, this time on the car. Pumped for a while, I'm confident the air is out of the master

After reconnecting brake lines to master I have great pedal feel. Start the car and pedal goes way past the spec travel distance but doesn't feel like it hit the floor, I didn't try to force it to the floor. No brake light.

With the car running, the brakes are bad. Pedal is soft, will not pump up and give firm feel when car is running, but will pump up enough to get the brake light to go out. Stop pumping, all pressure is lost and pedal will go to floor

With car off, brakes feel great





The check valve is good.

I set the master cylinder push rod free play to .010 with a feeler gauge, not be eye lol



Anyone got any tips?

Still air in the system or a bad booster?