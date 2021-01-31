Brake free play issue after installing CSRP front disc power brake conversion kit on 1965 Mustang

What is the master cylinder bore size? A larger bore will result in shorter travel and greater pedal effort(not a big thing with power brakes) while a smaller bore will result in less effort and more travel. The factory "fruit jar" is a 1" bore. I have said it before and will say it again...all swapping to power brakes does is cause it not to work like it should...there are a ton of kits out there and very few are actually designed to work well in a vintage mustang.



From my own personal experience with moving the pedal rod(in my case on a hydraulic clutch conversion), moving the pedal mounting point up the pedal provided shorter travel and marginally increased effort...down was reduced effort and longer throw...however, there is a strict limit to how far up or down the pedal the pushrod can be moved, otherwise it WILL cause the master cylinder to suck air into the system.



The fact of the matter is that if the system is not working correctly, its a badly designed kit...maybe they changed out the calipers and the 1" bore master is all of a sudden not moving enough fluid to actuate them properly, causing a longer throw, etc etc etc. Power brakes do NOT stop better, they are only an advantage if actuating manual brakes is a problem for some reason.