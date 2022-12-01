Resolved Brake light recall (22S02)

Hello, I’m having an issue getting reimbursed for the having to pay $400.00 to get brake lever replaced because of the plastic button deteriorated causing the brake light to stay on. At the time I had an issue Ford was not supplying the little plastic button so they had to replace the complete brake lever. Now I’m trying to get reimbursed now and Ford says that it is up to the dealer to reimburse me I’ve been working on this since June of this year with no refund. The dealership is telling me because the part number for the lever that I had replaced is not the part number that Ford has as the recall part number I’ve made several calls to Ford himself been to the dealer couple times keep getting accounting is working on it. Has anybody else been able to get reimbursed?
 

After almost 2 years of getting the run around and lied too from Ford and Autonation I finally got my full reimbursement for brake light recall. I was very persistent (PIA) IF YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN. Just felt it was wrong to have to pay $400.00 for a .02¢ piece of plastic that Ford should have made available instead having to replace complete brake pedal assembly.
 
