Guys, since the Cobra Brake swap on Black Jack, the brakes drag only after driving for a decent amount of time... maybe 20 minutes of driving.



I've jacked the car up after getting home from such a drive, spun the tires on all 4 corners, and it seems to be coming from the fronts on both sides. The rears are a little less clear, as I have to turn the axles with the wheels and can't tell for sure if it's brakes. They also don't drag when cold. I can tell when driving because when coming to a red light, I'll slow to ~3-5mph and let it coast to a stop. When I've just started driving for the day, I can't feel a sudden stop when coasting to a stop; it just gradually stops with any sudden end. Later, though, presumably after they're warm, it comes to a more sudden stop at the very end... kinda hard to describe.



I've adjusted the plunger between the booster and the master cylinder to the point that the pedal depresses a bit before engaging. I've also, suspecting the e-brake cable, jacked the car up when cold and spun the rear without any drag, seemingly.



Anyways, does anyone have any ideas of what I might check to diagnose things?