Brakes Brakes drag when warm. How to diagnose?

FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
5,137
1,781
224
Fort Knox, KY
#1
Guys, since the Cobra Brake swap on Black Jack, the brakes drag only after driving for a decent amount of time... maybe 20 minutes of driving.

I've jacked the car up after getting home from such a drive, spun the tires on all 4 corners, and it seems to be coming from the fronts on both sides. The rears are a little less clear, as I have to turn the axles with the wheels and can't tell for sure if it's brakes. They also don't drag when cold. I can tell when driving because when coming to a red light, I'll slow to ~3-5mph and let it coast to a stop. When I've just started driving for the day, I can't feel a sudden stop when coasting to a stop; it just gradually stops with any sudden end. Later, though, presumably after they're warm, it comes to a more sudden stop at the very end... kinda hard to describe.

I've adjusted the plunger between the booster and the master cylinder to the point that the pedal depresses a bit before engaging. I've also, suspecting the e-brake cable, jacked the car up when cold and spun the rear without any drag, seemingly.

Anyways, does anyone have any ideas of what I might check to diagnose things?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Brakes Constant brake issues on 93 LX
Replies
20
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
white_stang
W
PonyGTrider
Electrical SUDDENLY FUEL PUMP SHUTTING OFF RANDOMLY
Replies
38
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
TIGGER
Brakes Clicking noise while braking?
Replies
37
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
TIGGER
TIGGER
Kabuki_notch
Brakes ATS Upgrade & Rear disc Brake issue
Replies
17
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Kabuki_notch
Kabuki_notch
M
Fox Brakes sticking after booster rep.
Replies
12
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Maciasmarci
M
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu