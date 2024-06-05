Brakes stay squishy

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
268
80
38
Virginia
#1
Hello all

I absolutely cannot get my brakes to be firm on my 2011. Non-Brembo.

I've completely bled the system three times (and activated abs to cycle it) but no avail.

The brakes work fine and I can lock them up but I have a good two inches of squish before they begin biting.

I don't know what else to do.

Any ideas?
 

