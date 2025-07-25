Door Ajar issue

Hi all, I have searched the forums high and low and cannot for the life of me find anything relevant. My 2011 GT started having issues where the driver's door will not turn the car radio off etc when I open it, requiring me to open the passenger door to turn off the accessories after the ignition is off. Now, the driver door will not auto roll the window that 1 inch to allow the door to open and close. It stays up. The window controls still work. I replaced the door latch system thinking that was it. I took out the smart junction box and dismantled it completely and it looked healthy. No corrosion or anything. I am at a loss. Any thoughts on what I can do to fix this without paying a dealer a crap ton of money?



Thanks everyone.



Ryan