Brand New Built 302 overheating

Hey everyone, I’ve got a brand new built 302 but having trouble getting the engine cooling properly. Getting close to 260° if ran long enough
Right now I have a 2 row radiator with 15” mechanical fan and shroud. However I don’t think this is enough. Can’t go any larger with the fan due to how my motor sits in the bay with the k member. I also suspect the water pump or engine timing may be part of the issue. Any advice?
Built 302
Roller cam
Roller rocker
Afr heads
Aluminum air gap intake
Dual feed Holley carb
Ceramic headers
