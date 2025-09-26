Brand New Built 302 overheating

Aug 18, 2025
Hey everyone, I’ve got a brand new built 302 but having trouble getting the engine cooling properly. Getting close to 260° if ran long enough

Right now I have a 2 row radiator with 15” mechanical fan and shroud. However I don’t think this is enough. Can’t go any larger with the fan due to how my motor sits in the bay with the k member. I also suspect the water pump or engine timing may be part of the issue. Any advice?

Built 302
Roller cam
Roller rocker
Afr heads
Aluminum air gap intake
Dual feed Holley carb
Ceramic headers

#2
Your running an electric fan with the old ass 2 g alternator?
At least upgrade to a 3g alternator and make sure your electric fan pulls at least 3,000 cfms
 
