New Built 91 Foxbody electrical failure. Need help

Aug 18, 2025
St. Louis
Just acquired a 1991 foxbody Mustang, built 302 motor carbureted, battery in the trunk. Car died, battery in the trunk swelling and smoking, large white cloud of smoke came through cd player console as car died. What could be the issue. Car will not start and no power now. Fried harness?

Don’t know much about this car, any insight on the build is appreciated as well

Overview:
Built 302
Roller cam
Roller rocker
Afr heads
Aluminum air gap intake
Dual feed Holley carb
Ceramic headers
Aluminum driveshaft
Detroit locker gears 3.27
Disc brakes
Coil over suspension
New wheels tires
Aluminum radiator dual electric fans
Body painted
Street car
Borg Warner 5 speed
Detroit locker locker truetrac
 

Welcome to :SN:!!

I noticed your post on Reddit, (
View: https://www.reddit.com/r/Foxbody/comments/1mu63xe/new_foxbody_build_need_help/
) but like you, I'm definitely no electric guru. I'll go ahead and throw a guess in, though - maybe the PO didn't wire the regulator correctly, or maybe it's just bad? It sounds like it was overcharging by quite a bit to cause all of your issues, so it makes the most logical sense in my mind. I'd also suggest chasing wires to see if there's not a blown fuse or fusible link that's causing you to have no power now, given the assumption you've tried a different battery, or otherwise tried to run a different power source. But I'd say what I tend to say when something like this happens to me - prepare for the worst and hope for the best! Meaning, you may get away with just a regulator, but prepare yourself to replace the whole electrical system (alternator, regulator, fuses, etc) as well as a new head unit at least. I'd suspect that it had a fuse linked to it, so it should be ok, but prepare yourself to have to replace it anyway. That's just my 2 cents, if it's even worth that....

I'm sure others will be along in the near future and offer better insight than I. Just keep checking back to see what they have to offer! I'm going to move your post to the Fox Tech section so there will hopefully be more qualified eyes on it. Best of luck!
 
