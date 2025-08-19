New Built 91 Foxbody electrical failure. Need help

Welcome to!!I noticed your post on Reddit, () but like you, I'm definitely no electric guru. I'll go ahead and throw a guess in, though - maybe the PO didn't wire the regulator correctly, or maybe it's just bad? It sounds like it was overcharging by quite a bit to cause all of your issues, so it makes the most logical sense in my mind. I'd also suggest chasing wires to see if there's not a blown fuse or fusible link that's causing you to have no power now, given the assumption you've tried a different battery, or otherwise tried to run a different power source. But I'd say what I tend to say when something like this happens to me - prepare for the worst and hope for the best! Meaning, you may get away with just a regulator, but prepare yourself to replace the whole electrical system (alternator, regulator, fuses, etc) as well as a new head unit at least. I'd suspect that it had a fuse linked to it, so it should be ok, but prepare yourself to have to replace it anyway. That's just my 2 cents, if it's even worth that....I'm sure others will be along in the near future and offer better insight than I. Just keep checking back to see what they have to offer! I'm going to move your post to the Fox Tech section so there will hopefully be more qualified eyes on it. Best of luck!