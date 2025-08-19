New Built 91 Foxbody electrical failure. Need help

Just acquired a 1991 foxbody Mustang, built 302 motor carbureted, battery in the trunk. Car died, battery in the trunk swelling and smoking, large white cloud of smoke came through cd player console as car died. What could be the issue. Car will not start and no power now. Fried harness?
Don’t know much about this car, any insight on the build is appreciated as well
Overview:
Built 302
Roller cam
Roller rocker
Afr heads
Aluminum air gap intake
Dual feed Holley carb
Ceramic headers
Aluminum driveshaft
Detroit locker gears 3.27
Disc brakes
Coil over suspension
New wheels tires
Aluminum radiator dual electric fans
Body painted
Street car
Borg Warner 5 speed
Detroit locker locker truetrac
