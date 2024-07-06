Bringing dad's old Boss back to life

Apr 16, 2016
Years ago my dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer Disease. Over the years he became less able to care for his cars and they just sat, covered, in his garage, until the day came when he didn't know the cars were even his.

Last year we decided to sell his 1969 Boss 302. It was purchased by an individual in Washington St. and has been living the good life ever since.
We kept his 1970 Boss 302 because that was his baby. He named it "Blue"
It has now been 3 years since the car was started and driven more than a few feet. Its been over five years since it has had any kind of real road time

Yesterday was the day to do something with Blue. Their house is in the process of being sold and Blue is now coming to share a garage with my 2017 GT350.

The battery had been on a tender for the past year so I checked the oil and turned the key to "ON" the car woke up. Pull out the choke and turn it over, cranks for about 20 sec and fires up.
After a few minutes it settled into a decent idle and runs pretty well

Unfortunately, both rear brakes are locked up tight. Anyone got any suggestions where to start?
 

more pics
 

One side is done.
I screwed up and ordered two left side wheel cylinders when I should have ordered two right side wheel cylinders.
Local NAPA only had one in stock so I won't have the other cylinder until Monday.

Had some nice, wholesome, goodness come out of the left side
 

Look at that sweet Boss!
Checking all the boxes!
I love Grabber Blue!
I love this car!

We want pics of it out and about...
 
Here's some more pics
Been working on cleaning it up for the past few weeks.
 

more
 

more
 

He bought the car in 1990. Did a complete resto shortly after purchase
He made his living in Ford Parts so he was able to get a ton of OEM and NOS stuff as it was going obsolete
 
