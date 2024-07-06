Bringing dad's old Boss back to life

Years ago my dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer Disease. Over the years he became less able to care for his cars and they just sat, covered, in his garage, until the day came when he didn't know the cars were even his.



Last year we decided to sell his 1969 Boss 302. It was purchased by an individual in Washington St. and has been living the good life ever since.

We kept his 1970 Boss 302 because that was his baby. He named it "Blue"

It has now been 3 years since the car was started and driven more than a few feet. Its been over five years since it has had any kind of real road time



Yesterday was the day to do something with Blue. Their house is in the process of being sold and Blue is now coming to share a garage with my 2017 GT350.



The battery had been on a tender for the past year so I checked the oil and turned the key to "ON" the car woke up. Pull out the choke and turn it over, cranks for about 20 sec and fires up.

After a few minutes it settled into a decent idle and runs pretty well



Unfortunately, both rear brakes are locked up tight. Anyone got any suggestions where to start?